DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident due to the Effects of LPA in Palawan as of 06 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 06 November 2021 at 11AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km Northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan (12.7°N, 116.0°E), and may continue to move west towards the West Philippine Sea.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 41 families or 142 persons affected in three (3) barangays in Palawan (see Table 1).