DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao Region as of 11 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 09 October 2021, several parts of Davao Region experienced flooding due to the effects of Shear Line.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,091 families or 7,074 persons were affected in eight (8) barangays in the Davao Region (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 1,789 families or 5,564 persons taking temporary shelter in 12 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center There are 127 families or 635 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3)

c. Total Displaced Population There are 1,916 families or 6,199 persons still displaced in Davao Region (see Table 4).