Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 27 April 2021, 6PM
SUMMARY
On 26 April 2021, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District and Buhangin-B district in Davao City due to heavy rains caused by the Localized Thunderstorm.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 808 families or 3,280 persons were affected by the flooding incident in four (4) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
There are 162 families or 419 persons currently taking temporary shelter in five (5) Evacuation Centers (see Table 2).