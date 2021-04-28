DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 27 April 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 26 April 2021, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District and Buhangin-B district in Davao City due to heavy rains caused by the Localized Thunderstorm.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 808 families or 3,280 persons were affected by the flooding incident in four (4) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 162 families or 419 persons currently taking temporary shelter in five (5) Evacuation Centers (see Table 2).