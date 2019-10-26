DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 25 October 2019, 12NN
SUMMARY
On 24 October 2019 at around 8:45PM, areas in Davao City experienced flooding incident due to moderate rain showers with lightning and strong winds brought by localized thunderstorms.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 74 families or 370 persons in 4 barangays were affected by the flooding incident in Davao City (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
There are 8,991 families or 44,955 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friend (see Table 2).