DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 25 October 2019, 12NN

On 24 October 2019 at around 8:45PM, areas in Davao City experienced flooding incident due to moderate rain showers with lightning and strong winds brought by localized thunderstorms.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 74 families or 370 persons in 4 barangays were affected by the flooding incident in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 8,991 families or 44,955 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friend (see Table 2).