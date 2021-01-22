Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 21 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 15 January 2021, moderate to heavy rains in the areas of Toril and Talomo Districts in Davao City were experienced as a result of the prevailing easterlies in the region. This has caused the increase of water levels on the river channels along Davao River.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 206 families or 923 persons were affected by the flooding incident in eight (8) Barangays in Davao City.
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 202 families or 906 persons sought temporary shelter in eight (8) Evacuation Centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.