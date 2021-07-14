Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 13 July 2021, 6PM
SUMMARY
On 13 July 2021 at 5:00 AM, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District and Paquibato District in Davao City due to heavy rains brought about by the easterlies in Davao City and North Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 194 families or 605 persons were affected by the flooding incident in two (2) Barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 194 families or 605 persons took temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers (see Table 2).