DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 13 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 July 2021 at 5:00 AM, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District and Paquibato District in Davao City due to heavy rains brought about by the easterlies in Davao City and North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 194 families or 605 persons were affected by the flooding incident in two (2) Barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 194 families or 605 persons took temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers (see Table 2).