DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Davao City as of 10 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 09 July 2021 at 10:00 AM, a flooding incident occurred in Bunawan District and Paquibato District in Davao City due to moderate to heavy rains with possible lightning and strong winds experienced over Davao Region.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 768 families or 3,840 persons were affected by the flooding incident in three (3) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)