29 Jun 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Caloocan City as of 28 June 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 28 Jun 2019 View Original
SUMMARY

In a Regional Weather Forecast for NCR-PRSD bulletin issued on 24 June 2019 at 5PM, the PAGASA said that cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and CALABARZON. This has resulted to flooding in areas in Caloocan City on the same day affecting families in two barangays.

Source: PAGASA-DOST Twitter Account

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 473 families or 1,892 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Barangays 177 and 178, Caloocan City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

22 families or 88 persons who took temporary shelter at the Barangay Hall of Brgy. 177 were already returned to their respective residences (see Table 2).

