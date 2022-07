I. Situation Overview

On 15 July 2022 at 11:34 AM, the Brgy. Nabitasan, Leganes, Iloilo experienced flooding due to high tide caused by the surge of seawater reaching the portions of the residential areas affecting 385 families and 1,925 persons.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 385 families or 1,925 persons are affected in Brgy. Nabitasan, Leganes in Iloilo (see Table 1).