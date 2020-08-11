DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Brgy. Los Amigos, Tugbok District, Davao City as of 05 August 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 04 August, 2020, an overflow was reported at Brgy. Balengaeng creek tributaries of Talomo River which resulted to flooding in Purok 1b, 4b, and 4a in Brgy. Los Amigos, Tugbok District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 225 families or 1,125 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Brgy. Los Amigos, Davao City (see Table 1).