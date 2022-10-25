DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Brgy. Baluno, Isabela City as of 22 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 19 October 2022 at 4PM, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms may have brought possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country. On the same day at around 12PM, a flooding incident due to heavy rains occurred in the low-lying areas in Brgy. Baluno, Isabela City. According to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of the LGU of Isabela City, some of the families have returned home, while the others are temporarily staying with relatives or friends.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 402 families or 2,010 persons are affected in Brgy. Baluno, Isabela City (see Table 1).