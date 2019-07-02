DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City as of 30 June 2019, 4PM
**SUMMARY*
On 12 June 2019, Davao City has started to experience continuous excessive rainfall causing flooding on major streets and barangays particularly at Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City which is located in a nearby creek and along river basins.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 1,015 families or 3,641 persons were affected by the flooding incident at Brgy. Bago Aplaya, Davao City (see Table 1).