Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Aklan as of 14 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 March 2021, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by the Low-Pressure Area affected Visayas particularly the Province of Aklan causing flooding in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 194 persons were affected in 8 Barangayas in Aklan Province

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 47 families or 178 persons sought temporary shelter inside seven (7) evacuation centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 5 families or 16 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends

