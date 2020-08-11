DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding and Landslide Incident in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay as of 07 August 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 31 July 2020 at around 8:45 PM, Zamboanga Sibugay experienced excessive heavy rains for approximately two (2) hours affecting Barangays Mabini, Katipunan, Kulambangan, Magsaysay, Pres.

Roxas, and Surabay in the municipality of Roseller T. Lim. Further, the sustained heavy rainshowers resulted to a landslide incident in other barangays such as New Sagay, San Jose, Taruc, Sto. Rosario, San Fernandino, and Remedios that caused blocking of vehicular movement and damage to farmlands.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 147 families or 624 persons were affected by the flooding and landslide incident in 12 barangays in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay (see Table 1).