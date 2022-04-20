DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood in San Fernando, Bukidnon as of 19 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 27 February 2022 at around 11 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in the areas situated near a river in San Fernando, Bukidnon due to continuous rains.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 91 families or 356 persons are affected in San Fernando, Bukidnon in two (2) barangays in San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1).