Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood in San Fernando, Bukidnon as of 19 April 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 27 February 2022 at around 11 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in the areas situated near a river in San Fernando, Bukidnon due to continuous rains.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 91 families or 356 persons are affected in San Fernando, Bukidnon in two (2) barangays in San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1).