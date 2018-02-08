08 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood in Polomok, South Cotabato as of 05 February 2018, 6PM

Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Feb 2018
Situational Overview

The Flashflood incident due to heavy rain in Barangay Poblacion, Municipality of Polomolok, South Cotabato which occurred last February 3, 2018 at around 12:30 pm. Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

Number of Affected Families / Persons

To date, there are 52 families or 260 affected in 2 barangays in Region XII.

Status of Displaced Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 260 persons are still displaced and being served in Region XII. All of which are staying in 1 evacuation center.

Damaged Houses

A total of 4 totally damaged houses in the municipality of Polomok, South Cotabato.

