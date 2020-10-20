DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood incident in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte as of 18 October 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 17 October 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in low-lying Barangays in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte due to continuous heavy rains brought by a Low Pressure Area and Southwest Monsoon.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,048 families or 10,244 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 3 barangays in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte (see Table 1).