DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Tantangan, South Cotabato as of 13 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 11 June 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in five (5) barangays in Tantangan, South Cotabato due to heavy rains associated with strong winds brought by monsoon trough which affect the country and other areas in Mindanao.

Source: PAG-ASA and DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 400 families or 2,000 persons were affected by the flashflood in Tantangan, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 30 families or 150 persons currently taking temporary shelter in New Ilo-ilo Barangay Gym in Region XII (see Table 2).