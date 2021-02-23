DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Talakag, Bukidnon as of 22 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 17 February 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in two (2) barangays in Talakag, Bukidnon due to the Tail-end of a Frontal System.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 38 families or 190 persons were affected by the flooding incident in two (2) barangays in Talakag, Bukidnon

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 38 families or 190 persons are currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends