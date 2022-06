I. Situation Overview

On 29 May 2022, the municipalities of Lutayan and Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat and the municipality of Tantangan in South Cotabato experienced flooding caused by the Through of Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting the southern sections of Mindanao.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,192 families or 5,960 persons are affected in ten (10) barangays in Region XII (see Table 1).