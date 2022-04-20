Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte due to Heavy Rainfall as of 19 April 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 16 April 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte due to heavy rains that resulted in the displacement of families and individuals.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 3,538 families or 17,896 persons are affected in nine (9) barangays in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte (see Table 1).