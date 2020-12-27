Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental as of 24 December 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 23 December 2020 at around 11:00PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Brgy. Basiawan, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental due to heavy rains brought by the Tail-end of a Frontal System (Shearline) which resulted to the overflowing of river that causes to the displacement of families and individuals residing near to the river basin.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 78 families or 235 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental (see Table 1)

