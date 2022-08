I. Situation Overview

On 17 August 2022 at 10 PM, several barangays in Santo Niño, South Cotabato experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall caused by the Southwest Monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Source: DSWD FO XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 74 families or 370 persons are affected in two (2) barangays in Santo Niño, South Cotabato (see Table 1).