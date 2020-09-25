DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the FlashFlood Incident in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat as of 23 September 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 15 September 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays of Poblacion, Langali, Malatunol, Badiangon, and Wasag in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat due to heavy rains associated with strong wind brought by Low Pressure Area and South West Monsoon.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 474 families or 2,370 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 5 barangays in Palimbang Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 105 families or 525 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Palimbang Sultan Kudarat (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 310 families or 1,550 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).