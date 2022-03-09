DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Medina, Misamis Oriental as of 21 February 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 25 January 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental due to the heavy rains caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 602 families or 5,357 persons are affected in seven (7) barangays in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).