Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Medina, Misamis Oriental as of 21 February 2022, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

I. Situation Overview

On 25 January 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental due to the heavy rains caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 602 families or 5,357 persons are affected in seven (7) barangays in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).

Related Content