Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Medina, Misamis Oriental as of 21 February 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 25 January 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental due to the heavy rains caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 602 families or 5,357 persons are affected in seven (7) barangays in the Municipality of Medina, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).