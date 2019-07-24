DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat as of 23 July 2019, 12NN
SUMMARY
On 22 July 2019, at around 1:32 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat which resulted to displacement of families and individuals in the area.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 1,166 families or 5,830 persons were affected by the flashflood in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
There are 70 families or 350 persons who are currently staying inside Sumapal Gym (see Table 2).
III. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱100,000.00 worth of assistance has been provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 3).