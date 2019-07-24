24 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat as of 23 July 2019, 12NN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (258.78 KB)

SUMMARY

On 22 July 2019, at around 1:32 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat which resulted to displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,166 families or 5,830 persons were affected by the flashflood in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 70 families or 350 persons who are currently staying inside Sumapal Gym (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱100,000.00 worth of assistance has been provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.