Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Libungan, North Cotabato as of 16 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 11 November 2021, a heavy rainfall brought by the localized thunderstorms affecting SOCSKSARGEN Region has caused flashflood in four (4) barangays in Libungan, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,023 families or 3,022 persons were affected in Libungan, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

