DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur as of 30 July 2019, 4PM
SUMMARY
On 29 July 2019, a flashflood incident occurred in Zamboanga del Sur due to continuous heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorm.
Source: DSWD-FO IX
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 53 families or 265 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Muruing, Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 53 families or 265 persons are currently staying with their relatives/friends (see Table 2).
III. Damaged Houses
There are 22 damaged houses; of which, 6 are totally damaged and 16 are partially damaged (see Table 3).