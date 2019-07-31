31 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur as of 30 July 2019, 4PM

Government of the Philippines
Published on 30 Jul 2019
SUMMARY

On 29 July 2019, a flashflood incident occurred in Zamboanga del Sur due to continuous heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorm.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 53 families or 265 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Muruing, Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 53 families or 265 persons are currently staying with their relatives/friends (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 22 damaged houses; of which, 6 are totally damaged and 16 are partially damaged (see Table 3).

