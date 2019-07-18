18 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Lanao del Norte as of 17 July 2018, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Jul 2019
SUMMARY

On 16 July 2019, at around 1:00 AM, a flashflood incident occurred in Lanao del Norte due to continuous heavy rains. With Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon, the occurrence of scattered to at times widespread rainfall over Mindanao during the past few days gave impact on areas in Lanao del Norte.

Source: DSWD-FO X

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

2,403 families or 11,269 persons were affected by the flashflood in Lanao del Norte in 27 barangays (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

753 families or 3,019 persons are currently staying inside 12 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

