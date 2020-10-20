DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the FlashFlood Incident in Lamitan, Basilan as of 17 October 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 15 October 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays Matibay, Sengal, Malinis, Limo-ok, Maganda, Balobo, Maligaya, Matatag and Malakas in Lamitan, Basilan Province due to heavy rains associated with South West Monsoon. The flashflood caused the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,124 families or 10,620 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 9 barangays in Lamitan City, Basilan Province (see Table 1)