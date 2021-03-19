Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Kauswagan and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte as of 18 March 2021, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY

On 11 March 2021 at around 7:00PM, a flashflood incident occurred in the municipalities of Kauswagan and Bacolod in Lanao del Norte caused by the Low Pressure Area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,204 families or 5,556 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 10 barangays in Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).

Related Content