Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Kauswagan and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte as of 18 March 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 11 March 2021 at around 7:00PM, a flashflood incident occurred in the municipalities of Kauswagan and Bacolod in Lanao del Norte caused by the Low Pressure Area.
Source: DSWD-FO X
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 1,204 families or 5,556 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 10 barangays in Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).