04 Jul 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan, North Cotabato as of 03 July 2018, 8PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original
SUMMARY

On 30 June 2018, at around 11:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Kabacan, North Cotabato. The creek and irrigation canal overflowed due to heavy rainfall, which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

  1. Status of Affected Families / Persons: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons were affected by the flashflood in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

  2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Outside Evacuation Centers: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons are currently staying with relatives (see Table 2).

  1. Cost of Assistance: A total of ₱173,118.00 worth of assistance from the LGU was provided to the affected families (see Table 3).

