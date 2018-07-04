DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan, North Cotabato as of 03 July 2018, 8PM
SUMMARY
On 30 June 2018, at around 11:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Kabacan, North Cotabato. The creek and irrigation canal overflowed due to heavy rainfall, which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
Status of Affected Families / Persons: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons were affected by the flashflood in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 1).
Status of Displaced Families / Persons
Outside Evacuation Centers: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons are currently staying with relatives (see Table 2).
- Cost of Assistance: A total of ₱173,118.00 worth of assistance from the LGU was provided to the affected families (see Table 3).