DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan, North Cotabato as of 03 July 2018, 8PM

SUMMARY

On 30 June 2018, at around 11:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred in Kabacan, North Cotabato. The creek and irrigation canal overflowed due to heavy rainfall, which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

Status of Affected Families / Persons: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons were affected by the flashflood in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 1). Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Outside Evacuation Centers: 1,608 families or 6,432 persons are currently staying with relatives (see Table 2).