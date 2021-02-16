Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in General Santos City as of 15 February 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On February 13, 2021 at around 12:00 AM, a flashflood incident occurred in two (2) barangays in General Santos City brought by the Localized Thunderstorm.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 187 families or 880 persons were affected by the flooding incident in two (2) barangays in General Santos City
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 67 families or 400 persons are currently taking temporary shelter inside the Banisil National High School in General Santos City
III. Damaged Houses
A total four (4) houses were partially damaged