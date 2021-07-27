DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat as of 26 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 15 July 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat as the riverbanks from upstream overflowed due to continuous heavy rains.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 89 families or 328 persons were affected in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 89 families or 328 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Total Displaced Population

A total of 89 families or 328 persons were displaced in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat due to the flashflood incident (see Table 3).

IV. Damaged Houses

A total of 21 houses were damaged; of which, seven (7) were totally damaged and 14 were partially damaged (see Table 4).