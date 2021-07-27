Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat as of 26 July 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 15 July 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat as the riverbanks from upstream overflowed due to continuous heavy rains.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 89 families or 328 persons were affected in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
A total of 89 families or 328 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).
b. Total Displaced Population
A total of 89 families or 328 persons were displaced in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat due to the flashflood incident (see Table 3).
IV. Damaged Houses
A total of 21 houses were damaged; of which, seven (7) were totally damaged and 14 were partially damaged (see Table 4).