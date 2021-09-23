DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood incident in Davao Region as of 22 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 20 September 2021 the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km West of Subic, Zambales embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 3,162 families or 14,310 persons affected in four (4) barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).

III. Response Actions and Interventions

a. Standby Funds and Prepositioned Relief Stockpile

1. Standby Funds

DSWD Field Office XI has standby funds worth ₱3,000,000.00.

2. Prepositioned FFPs and Other Relief Items

A total of 7,034 family food packs (FFPs) are available amounting to ₱3,134,350.40, raw materials of food items for production and non-food items (FNIs) worth ₱18,832,182.81 are available.

b. Other Activities