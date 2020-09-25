DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Talisayan, Zamboanga City as 17 September 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 15 September 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in Brgy. Talisayan, Zamboanga City due to rising of water level in Talisayan River caused by continuous heavy rains as the Low Pressure Area and Southwest Monsoon continuously affecting Zamboanga Peninsula and BASULTA.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 16 families or 53 persons affected in Brgy. Talisayan, Zamboanga City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 16 families or 53 persons currently taking temporary at Talisayan Elementary School in Zamboanga City (see Table 2).