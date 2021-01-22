Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Talisayan, Labuan and Patalon, Zamboanga City as of 21 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 19 January 2021, rivers overflowed due to continuous heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorms brought by the Low-Pressure Area affecting some parts of Zamboanga Peninsula particularly, Brgy. Talisayan, Labuan and Patalon, Zamboanga City resulting to flooding incident the area.
Source: DSWD-FO VIII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 243 families or 729 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Talisayan, Labuan and Patalon, Zamboanga City.
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 190 families or 570 persons taking temporary shelter at the Talisayan Elementary School.