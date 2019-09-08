08 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Matina Pangi, Davao City as of 07 September 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 02 September 2019 at around 9:00 PM, persistent rains continued to prevail in some areas of Davao City that caused flooding particularly in Brgy. Matina Pangi, Talomo District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 140 families or 550 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Matina Pangi, Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

A total of 140 families or 550 persons took temporary shelter in a Purok Center in Brgy. Matina Pangi wherein all of the affected families have returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).

