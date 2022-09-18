DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Lurugan, Valencia, Bukidnon as of 16 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 04 September 2022, a flashflood incident was experienced in Purok 1A, Purok 4, and Purok 9 of Brgy. Lurugan, Valencia, Bukidnon after the water level in the Malingon creek elevated due to continuous rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon or Localized Thunderstorms.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 51 families or 175 persons are affected in Brgy. Lurugan, Valencia, Bukidnon (see Table 1).