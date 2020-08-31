Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) as of 27 August 2020, 4PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 13 August 2020 at around 8:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred due to excessive heavy rains brought by Localized thunderstorm.
Source: DSWD-FO XI
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 550 families or 1,650 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) (see Table 1).