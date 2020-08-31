Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) as of 27 August 2020, 4PM

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY

On 13 August 2020 at around 8:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred due to excessive heavy rains brought by Localized thunderstorm.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 550 families or 1,650 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) (see Table 1).

Related Content