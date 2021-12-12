Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental as of 11 December 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 15 November 2021, at aroun 4:00 PM, a continuous downpour of torrential rain brought by the southeast monsoon and intensified by a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was experienced in Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 350 families or 2,100 persons were affected in Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).