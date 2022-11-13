DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood Incident in Biliran as of 12 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 07 November 2022 at 4PM, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by Easterlies or Localized Thunderstorms prevailed over Metro Manila and the rest of the country which may have caused possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

On the same date at around 6:24 PM, a flashflood incident was experienced in the province of Biliran caused by heavy to intense rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin and DSWD-Field Office (FO) VIII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 476 families or 1,829 persons are affected in eight (8) barangays in the province of Biliran in Region VIII (see Table 1).