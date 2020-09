SUMMARY

On 14 September 2020, a flashflood incident occurred in Brgy. Poblacion Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat due to heavy rainfall brought by LPA.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34 families or 170 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Poblacion, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).