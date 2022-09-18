DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood and Landslide Incident in Naawan, Misamis Oriental as of 17 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 17 August 2022 at around 12:30 PM, a flashflood and landslide incident were occurred in Barangays Mapulog, Poblacion, Patag and Tagbalogo in Naawan, Misamis Oriental after the water level in Talaban River exceed its capacity due to continuous rains caused by Southwest Monsoon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 28 families or 140 persons are affected in Barangays Mapulog, Poblacion, Patag and Tagbalogo in Naawan, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).