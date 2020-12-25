DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flashflood and Landslide Incident in Davao Region (as of 24 December 2020, 6PM)

SUMMARY

On 18 December 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood and landslide incident occurred in the municipalities of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental due to the moderate and heavy rains brought by the Tropical Depression VICKY.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 608 families or 2,818 persons were affected by flashflood and landslide incident in 22 Barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 459 families or 2,071 persons took temporary shelter in 15 Evacuation Centers in Region XI (see Table 2).