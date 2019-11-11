11 Nov 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Typhoon “QUIEL” as of 10 November 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

At 2:00 AM of 08 November 2019, residents from coastal areas of Municipality of Paluan in Province of Occidental Mindoro took evacuation due to big waves.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 65 families or 240 persons were affected by the effects of Typhoon “Quiel” in 4 barangays in MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There were 65 families or 240 persons who took temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in MIMAROPA. All of the affected families have already returned to their area of residence (see Table 2).

