SUMMARY

On 13 January 2021, Caraga Region experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA/Tail-end of Frontal System.

Source: DSWD-FO CARAGA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 427 families or 1,655 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 24 Barangays in CARAGA Region