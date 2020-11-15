DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Effects of the Tail End of a Cold Front as of 11 November 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 09 November 2020 at 7:00 AM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a cold front will bring light to moderate rains are being experienced over Isabela, Quirino, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and may affect nearby areas. Landslides, mudslides, rock slides and flash floods may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,400 families or 5,131 persons were affected by the heavy rainfall due to the Effects of the Tail End of a Cold Front in 25 barangays in Regions I and II (see Table 1).