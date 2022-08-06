DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of SWM and LPA as of 05 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 05 August 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan (15.0°N 121.3°E).

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA and Southwest Monsoon (SWM) may bring possible flashfloods or landslides due to at times heavy rains to Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, and mainland Cagayan.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by SWM or localized thunderstorms, which may result to possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 374 families or 1,611 persons are affected in Region VII and CALABARZON (see Table 1).