DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “KIKO” as of 13 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 12:00 PM on 10 September 2021, the Southwest Monsoon as enhanced by Typhoon “Kiko” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro while Metro Manila and rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

However, based on the Weather Advisory No. 9 (Final) issued at 11:00 PM on 12 September 2021, the effect of the “Habagat” (Southwest Monsoon) has weakened. Hence, this weather system will continue to bring light to moderate rains over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan in the next 24 hours. Typhoon “Kiko” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the same day.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 4,738 families or 18,818 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Kiko” in 14 Barangays in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 62 families or 226 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 10 evacuation centers in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 45 families or 153 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Region MIMAROPA (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 62 families or 226 persons still displaced in Region III (see Table 4)